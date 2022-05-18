Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 82.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $32.21 or 0.00110507 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $157,770.62 and $32,678.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 82.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,650.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00644371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00472817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.00 or 1.86929906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,898 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.