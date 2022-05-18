Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.90

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

