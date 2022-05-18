Mizuho Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $115.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NYSE:VMW opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

