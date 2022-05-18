Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Moderna by 22.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Moderna by 142.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $57,801,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,126 shares of company stock valued at $41,216,274 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

