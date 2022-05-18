Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,126 shares of company stock valued at $41,216,274. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

