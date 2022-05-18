Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $181,413.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

