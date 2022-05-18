Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to report sales of $272.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.68 million and the highest is $300.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $360.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 27.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 879,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

