Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives $28.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 169,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 129,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

