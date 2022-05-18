Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.79. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 2,116 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

