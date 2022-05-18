Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

