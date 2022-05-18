Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGM. DA Davidson downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 5,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,657. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 219.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.