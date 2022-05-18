Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.17 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post $439.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.30 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

COOP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. 846,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 117,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

