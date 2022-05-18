Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.17 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) to post $439.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.30 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

COOP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. 846,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 117,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.