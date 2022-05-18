Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.80. 304,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,763. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.25. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is an increase from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

About Mullen Group (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.