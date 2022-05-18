MYDA Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Venator Materials worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,098. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.