MYDA Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,133 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 285,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $13,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 8,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.76. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

