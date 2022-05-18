MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcadia Biosciences were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.