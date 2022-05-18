MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,140 Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,893. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

