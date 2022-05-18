MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,933 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,301,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 4,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,379. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

