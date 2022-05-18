MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 93,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

