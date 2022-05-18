Myron Kaplan Buys 5,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) Director Myron Kaplan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,928.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,826. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 400,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

