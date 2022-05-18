Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 98,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,131,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
The company has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,913.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
