Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 98,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,131,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,913.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 200.2% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,287,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 329,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

