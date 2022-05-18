National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NFG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. 11,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $8,664,624. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

