Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,507. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 248,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

