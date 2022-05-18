Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report $264.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $269.00 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $981.50 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.
In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,007. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.
Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.
