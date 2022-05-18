Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Down 1.5%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

About Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

