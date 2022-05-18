Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,310,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average of $449.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

