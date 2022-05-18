Neutrino Dollar Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 849.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

