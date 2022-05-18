New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 4,002 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, William Staples sold 13,175 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50.

NEWR stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

