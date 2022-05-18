Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 1.6% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 4,983,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

