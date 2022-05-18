NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 125.62%.

OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 209,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,917. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

