NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.79

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NESF opened at GBX 113.53 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.06. The company has a market cap of £668.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.70 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.43).

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.