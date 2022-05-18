NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,223 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of NextEra Energy worth $367,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,316,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,521. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

