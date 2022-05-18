Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 110150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHK. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$62.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,241,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,247,382.12. In the last quarter, insiders bought 317,500 shares of company stock worth $236,020.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

