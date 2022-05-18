Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.23.

NTDOY opened at $55.56 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

