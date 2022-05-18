Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in April

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.

Nitori stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25. Nitori has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $209.47.

Get Nitori alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.