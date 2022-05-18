Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $69.73.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

