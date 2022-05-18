Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

NOMD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 958,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,123. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

