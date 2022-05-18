Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives $17.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

NRDXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NRDXF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 577. Nordex has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

