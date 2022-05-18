Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.19% of Nordson worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Nordson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.77. 3,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

