Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $24.82

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $23.16. Nordstrom shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 82,366 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Nordstrom by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

