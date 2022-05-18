Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

Shares of NSC traded down $12.23 on Wednesday, reaching $239.47. 54,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

