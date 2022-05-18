NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 43.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $510,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

