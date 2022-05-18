Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 149,661 shares.
The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novation Companies (NOVC)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.