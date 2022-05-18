Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 149,661 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.