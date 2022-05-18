NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS NTDTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

