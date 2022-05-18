Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.