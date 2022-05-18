Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $8.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

