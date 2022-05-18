Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $8.79.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
