Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of NVEI traded down C$2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.87. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$50.64 and a twelve month high of C$180.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.