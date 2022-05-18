Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

