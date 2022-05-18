NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

NVEE traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $86.44 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

