Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,031,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

